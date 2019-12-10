It may be easy for a city dweller to take fire hydrants for granted. But for people living out in the county, instant access to a large amount of water may be the difference between dealing with a little smoke damage and saying goodbye to all of one’s worldly goods.
“A lot of places don’t have a good water supply,” said Brian Alexander, chief of the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department. “If you’re not in the city limits, there’s no hydrants.”
Alexander will sponsor a class this weekend to help local fire departments be ready to pump and transport a large amount of water to a fire scene at a moment’s notice. The training will be at Flat Rock Park on Sunday morning.
Alexander said the exercise, using eight or nine tankers, will involve pumping water from and back into the lake.
Per recent action of the Kerr County commissioners, the park will be closed Sunday morning until noon except for the dog park portion. The road leading to the dog park will remain open as well.
