The Kerrville Junior Service Guild is hosting the third annual 5K Diploma Dash on Saturday, March 12 at Louise Hays Park. Although it is the third race they have hosted, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be the first in-person race.
“With in-person and virtual options this year, we are looking for racers to run, walk and have a fun Saturday morning,” said Julia Cassill, the fundraising chairperson.
