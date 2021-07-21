Larry Howard, president of the board of directors for the Arcadia Live Theatre, on Wednesday offered a possible solution to the memorial brick problem facing the Kerrville Main Street Advisory Board. His organization wants to offer to home all the remaining bricks on their patio at the theater.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
