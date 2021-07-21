Arcadia Theater offers possible solution to memorial bricks problem

Larry Howard, president of the board of directors for the Arcadia Live Theatre, on Wednesday offered a possible solution to the memorial brick problem facing the Kerrville Main Street Advisory Board. His organization wants to offer to home all the remaining bricks on their patio at the theater.

 

 Roger Mathews

 

A possible solution to the problem of what to do with the deteriorating Main Street memorial bricks was offered by Larry Howard with the Arcadia Live Theatre to the Kerrville Main Street Advisory Board on Wednesday. Currently, the bricks are scheduled to be stored at a city facility until the original donors can be identified and the bricks returned.

