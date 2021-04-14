Flat Rock Park will have a new bench placed in honor of Pamela Bell Hatzenbuehler.
Members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to authorize the bench at the discretion of the county maintenance office. The bench will be of the same type that’s already at the park, said Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser, and will be paid for by Mia Teague, daughter of Hatzenbuehler, who died in April 2020 after retiring to the area.
