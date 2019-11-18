The Salvation Army is asking the public for donations for its annual Community Thanksgiving dinner.
The nonprofit has asked for donations of frozen, 12-pound turkeys to help serve the 1,000-plus people expected to attend the Nov. 28 event.
“The holidays are an important time of year,” states a press release from the Salvation Army. “For some, unfortunately this time is difficult, as they are unable to see loved ones, remember loved ones that have passed on, or are unable to afford a meal. Because of the generosity of many local businesses and individuals in our community, The Salvation Army of Kerrville is able to step in and help.”
Volunteers also are needed to help serve meals at the event and to deliver meals the day of.
Those with questions may call 830-315-5775 or visit The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
