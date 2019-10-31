Anne Comegys is ready for the adventure of a lifetime, even if it requires a really long walk.
The longtime Kerrville resident was traveling Wednesday to Nepal, where she will spend two weeks trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest. To say this is a bucket list item is putting it mildly.
“It’s a journey on my own,” said Comegys, who came to Kerrville to attend Schreiner University and never left — except for adventures. “I’m in a place to do this, and I’ve given myself permission to do it.”
Comegys is on this journey solo.
“I think a lot of times it’s more acceptable for men to take a journey by themselves,” Comegys said. “This is important, especially for women, to do this.”
After a divorce, Comegys said she felt particularly committed to an active lifestyle and to be self reliant, especially after she couldn’t connect a trailer to the back of a car. From that moment forward, Comegys knew that she had to get out and do things for herself.
That journey has taken her to explore her athleticism through cycling, triathlons and other endurance events. However, it’s hiking and trekking that has captured much of her adventurous spirit.
“I cannot not do this,” Comegys said of her decision to make the trip to base camp at 19,000 feet.
When she arrives in Kathmandu, Comegys will then begin another leg by plane to the town of Lukla, where she will begin her approximately 40-mile trek to base camp.
In the pursuit of climbing the 29,000-foot-tall Everest, climbers will acclimate to the altitude for several days before making the ascent up the mountain, but just getting to the base camp can be treacherous.
“The goal is to see how I acclimate,” Comegys said. “Just going to base camp is a big deal.”
To prepare for this hike, Comegys traveled to Colorado to hike the 14,000-foot Pikes Peak, but when she got to the top, she looked up with the realization that she was more than 5,000 feet below where she would end up in Nepal.
“To prepare for something like this is so hard,” said Comegys, who has also hiked in Spain and in the Andes Mountains of Peru.
In order to do this, Comegys hired a Nepalese guide to help get her to the camp. Sherpas have been guiding international tourists for decades to the camp, and to the top of the mountain, which was first reached in 1953 by Tenzig Norgay and Edmund Hillary.
“I’m very excited about this,” Comegys said.
