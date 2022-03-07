The Hill Country Youth Orchestra receives a check in the amount of $380,477.49. Pictured, from left, are Priscilla Crozier, Dan Doss, Graydon Vaught, Kathleen Keen, Mark Haufler, Robert Earl Keen, Greg Shrader, Lynda Ables, Harold Danford, George Eychner, Karen Billingsley, Kathleen Vincent, Janet Schaeffer, Pam Wilhite and Laura Shrader.
Members of the board of directors for the Hill Country Youth Orchestras gathered at the First United Methodist Church on Monday for a check presentation from Robert Earl Keen, for the money raised from his recent concert to their benefit.
