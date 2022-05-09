The city of Kerrville’s finance department has won two Transparency Star awards from the Texas Comptroller's office, the Traditional Finance Transparency Star and the Debt Obligation Transparency Star. They are, from left, Kristin Akers, Director of Finance Julie Behrens, Jacob Bogusch, Trina Rodriguez, Cody Scott and Randi VanWinkle.
Kerrville’s finance department has received two Transparency Stars from the Texas Comptroller’s office, the Traditional finance Transparency Star and the Debt Obligation Transparency Star.
The data analysis and transparency division of the Comptroller’s office completed its annual review of the traditional finances and debt obligation transparency information recently and verified that Kerrville’s financial transparency information continues to meet the criteria for this recognition.
