A 33-year-old Kerrville man got a chance to avoid becoming a felon after he pleaded guilty to threatening his common law wife with a pistol.
The man, who isn’t identified due to the nature of the case, was sentenced July 16, to 10 years probation pursuant to a plea agreement, approved by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., between court-appointed defense attorney Deborah Perry and the office of 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold. If the defendant violates probation, a judge could legally sentence him to prison for no more than 20 years and levy a fine of no more than $10,000.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
