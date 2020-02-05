A 35-year-old Kerrville man is in the Kerr County jail for the 19th time.
County records indicate Alfredo Ortegon Jr., who is on parole for possessing methamphetamine in July, was arrested today by a peace officer with the Kerrville Police Department. The officer has accused Ortegon of possessing less than 1 gram of controlled substances in penalty groups 1 and 2. Penalty group 1 includes cocaine, heroin and meth, while Penalty group 2 includes dozens of drugs, such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT and forms of THC.
Ortegon, who has been in and out of jail since 2002, has been convicted in Kerr County of felony meth possession, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor assault twice, criminal trespassing, and driving with an invalid license at least twice.
As of this afternoon, it didn’t appear Ortegon’s bonds had been set.
