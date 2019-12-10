The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will have their annual membership meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the community meeting room at the library.
Refreshments will be served, and the meeting is open to the public.
To thank members for their support, drawings will take place during the meeting for prizes that include $50 gift cards from local businesses.
All members in good standing who vote in the election of officers will receive a certificate for a free book from the Friends bookstore. Only members may vote in the election and be included in the drawings.
The Friends group makes an annual gift to the library that covers the cost of large-print books, audio books and the summer reading program.
This year, the organization upgraded the Wi-Fi system on the ground floor so library patrons have better internet and phone access. They also sponsored free events, including a performance by the Kilted Man, who will return in February, a calligraphy class given by Brian Mantz, and talks by novelist Elizabeth Crookie and poet Octavio Quintanilla.
The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Library bookstore is open every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m.
Starting in January, shoppers can use their credit cards in the Friends bookstore.
For more information on Friends events and activities, visit their Facebook page.
