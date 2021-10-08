A 27-year-old Center Point woman was sentenced to five years in prison for dealing a quarter ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana in 2013 and for violating probation by failing to submit to drug testing and committing as many as two thefts.
Jovanna Leticia Rodriguez pleaded true Sept. 29, to violating probation and was sentenced to prison that day by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr.
