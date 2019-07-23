Two men suspected of being in the United States illegally were in the county jail this week on accusations of public intoxication and driving while intoxicated, respectively.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, a Kerrville police officer responded to a report of a reckless driver in a white Ford pickup at about 7:20 p.m. Friday. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 500 block of Barnett Street and administered a field sobriety test to the 43-year-old driver, Jose Luise Rangel-Ramirez.
Ramirez failed the test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was suspected of being in the country illegally, so the federal government was notified and an “immigration detainer” was placed on his case preventing his release until the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could get involved. He was in jail as of Tuesday evening.
Because Rangel-Ramirez was convicted of DWI in 2017, he could face as much as a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine. A DWI charge with no prior conviction is punishable by as much as 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Rangel-Ramirez was speeding and driving without a license on May 8, according to court records, and he paid fines related to those offenses.
He was accused of speeding, without a license and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle he was driving on July 4. These charges are pending.
No information was immediately available indicating whether Rangel-Ramirez has been deported in the past, although he was in the county jail from July 9, 2017 to Sept. 12, 2017 before being released to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on suspicion of violating immigration law.
In an unrelated case, a 53-year-old man was transferred to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday after being arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of public intoxication.
A KPD officer reported finding Oscar Isael Iraheta asleep under a bridge in the 100 block of West Main Street with empty and full beer cans strewn about him.
“The officer woke Iraheta, determined he was intoxicated to the point of being a danger to himself and had no one to care for him in his impaired state, and arrested him for PI” said Lamb in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.