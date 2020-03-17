A 32-year-old Ingram man was arrested on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated.
Croix Donovan Pettigrew was arrested March 14 by a Kerrville police officer who accused him of DWI. That's usually a misdemeanor, but because Pettigrew has been convicted of DWI at least twice before, a third charge is a felony under state law punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Pettigrew was released Monday on a $5,000 bond.
