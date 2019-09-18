Children looking for a little adventure now have a new playground to explore at Flat Rock Park, 3840 Riverside Drive.
Situated in the park, which banks the scenic Guadalupe River and features an abundance of shade trees, the new playground was finished Sept. 12 and is now “open for business,” said Shane Evans, head of maintenance for Kerr County, who supervised the playground installation.
The playground is a multi-faceted area with swings, a slide and other features to live up to its “Adventure Unit” name with a theme of space and exploration. The playground is highly visible in the park, standing out with bright colors of blue and gold to match Kerrville Independent School District’s colors.
A twin playground in Center Point — except in the colors of black and yellow — will be finished soon in the Center Point Lions Park on Skyline Drive, just off Texas 27.
“There’s been nothing of special interest for small children at the parks,” said Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser, who led the charge for the additions.
The two new playgrounds in Center Point and at Flat Rock Park in Kerrville will fill a missing element, he said.
The playgrounds have been in the master plan for the Center Point recreational site for more than five years, Moser said.
Together, the two playgrounds cost $47,890, paid out of Kerr County’s Capital Projects Fund and using up the remainder of a certificate of obligation issued in the past. The equipment was purchased from Playgrounds Etc., according to James Robles of the Kerr County Auditor’s Office.
The $47,890 does not include sand and concrete needed to complete the project. Martin Marietta Materials of Kerrville donated an estimated 50 tons of sand.
“Martin Marietta has been a good neighbor by donating the sand for the volleyball court and much of the sand for the new playgrounds,” Moser said.
