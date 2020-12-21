Several young women from around Kerr County hosted a fundraiser on Sunday at the Hunt Store to help bring awareness about human trafficking. The annual “Dressember” observance aims to raise funds that are provided to non-governmental organizations that work to educate people about the dangers of trafficking, help people escape and then help those who have been trafficked back into society. While the event was small, the women were able to sell some handmade art, desserts and provide the diners at the Hunt Store with some music.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
TRENDING NOW
-
Sheriff: Argument leads to gunfight, death of retired Houston police officer near Kerrville
-
Kerrville City Council takes no action on proposed hotel plan
-
Details still emerging in argument leads to shooting death
-
Authorities continue to investigate Monday’s fatal shooting
-
Peterson Health says it will receive Moderna vaccine when approved
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Online Poll
Would you support casino gaming in Texas?
During a meeting this week, a representative of the Las Vegas Sands casinos argued that Texas would be a great market for casino gaming, but the state also has some of the strictest gambling laws in the country. What do you think?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.