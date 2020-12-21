Several young women from around Kerr County hosted a fundraiser on Sunday at the Hunt Store to help bring awareness about human trafficking. The annual “Dressember” observance aims to raise funds that are provided to non-governmental organizations that work to educate people about the dangers of trafficking, help people escape and then help those who have been trafficked back into society. While the event was small, the women were able to sell some handmade art, desserts and provide the diners at the Hunt Store with some music.

