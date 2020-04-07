A 57-year-old Kerrville woman with four DWI convictions was jailed on suspicion of felony DWI.
About 2:45 p.m. March 27, a Kerrville police officer responded to the area of the 1700 block of Broadway regarding a report of a truck driving erratically, called in by a concerned citizen. The officer found the described truck in the 500 block of Main Street and made contact with the driver, identified as Tammie Lynn Galloway-Gardner.
"The officer observed an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the center console," said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email. "The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication, and following Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, Galloway-Gardner was arrested."
The woman provided a blood sample at the hospital and was taken to jail, where she was released the next day on a $2,500 bond. She was convicted of DWI twice in 2003, 1993 and twice in 1989, according to Lamb.
