In the midst of litigation over its contested wastewater ordinance, the city of Ingram has asked a district court to disregard an affidavit of a county employee who swore under oath that she had personally verified the decommissioning of a septic system owned by one of the defendants in the lawsuit.
The affidavit filed by Kerr County Environmental Health Department employee Ashli S. Badders states that she “was personally present and witnessed the destruction of the septic tank” owned by former council member Twanda Brown, who is one of the nine defendants in the lawsuit.
Attached to the affidavit are photos Badders claimed were of Brown’s septic system. Also attached was a tank abandonment inspection form Badders claimed she “personally filled out and executed.”
At the time of Badders’s alleged inspection in March and April 2015, Brown had been trying to comply with a city ordinance that requires property owners to connect their properties to wastewater lines when lines become available.
Brown eventually refused to connect to the wastewater lines, alleging shoddy work by the city’s contractor, and the city in April filed suit against her and eight other property owners who had refused. In the wake of a few failed attempts to have the ordinance enforced in municipal, district and federal courts, the city has asked the 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. to rule on the validity of the ordinance.
Brown told the court the contractor failed to decommission her septic tank as required by law. The city, in court, disputed this claim. Her attorney, Roger Gordon said the city’s attorney, Scott Tschirhart, accused them of lying.
Now the city wants the court to disregard the affidavit, having on Thursday filed a “Supplement to Correct the Record.” The supplement claims that after the affidavit was filed, the county attorney told Tschirhart that “some of the statements in the Affidavit of Ashli S. Badders were incorrect and that because the lots were not marked, Ms. Badders made a mistake as to the location of where she took the photographs attached to her Affidavit.” The city’s supplement further states that “the mistake by Ms. Badders was purely accidental.”
The city’s attempt to withdraw the affidavit comes after the document was used as evidence to convince Emerson to dismiss Brown’s countersuit. On July 19, Emerson granted the city’s plea to the jurisdiction, thereby dismissing her claims against the city on July 19.
In her countersuit, Brown sought up to $100,000 in damages against the city for letting its subcontractor, Qro Mex Construction, send what she claims were unlicensed and unqualified personnel to install sewer lines on her property. She alleges the subcontractor negligently severed a gas line and failed to remedy the situation. Brown also seeks up to $100,000 in damages against Qro Mex.
Brown and her attorney are resisting the city’s attempt to withdraw the affidavit.
“... at the hearing held on July 16, 2019, Mr. Tschirhart directly accused both Twanda Brown and her attorney of lying to the Court; easily the most serious professional accusation the undersigned attorney has ever had levied against him in open court,” states Gordon’s July 23 filing opposing the affidavit’s withdrawal from the record. “One week later, and days after the Court has already granted the City’s Plea to the Jurisdiction, the City now seeks to ‘unpop the popcorn’ and remove from the record the patently false affidavit already introduced as evidence in support of the City’s plea to the jurisdiction. At that hearing Brown pointed out the City’s tendency to “sue first and ask questions later” — and the City’s current motion is yet another example of the City failing to investigate their own allegations before presenting them in open court as facts upon which the Court can rely in issuing it’s ruling.”
This is at least the second time the city has relied on incorrect information in this lawsuit, the first having been when defendant Daniel Hawkins was dropped from the same lawsuit in May after the city claimed it realized he didn’t own property in the city. A member of his family and a company he’s involved with are still defendants in the suit, however.
There will be a hearing on these matters at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kerr County Courthouse.
There will be a hearing this morning in Fredericksburg involving the same disputed wastewater ordinance, but a different court case. Tschirhart, Gordon, and Ingram Council Member Claud Jordan are expected to appear at 9 a.m. today before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams at the Gillespie County Courthouse. Jordan is still trying to find out whether politics had something to do with an unsuccessful attempt by the city to have him prosecuted on a felony theft charge last year.
In June, Jordan succeeded in convincing Williams to order Ingram City Manager Mark Bosma deposed, although the city is still trying to prevent the deposition. At issue is the question of whether Bosma exceeded his authority by his involvement in last year’s police investigation of Jordan. A 216th grand jury no-billed the case last year, and the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute Jordan.
Police documents indicate that in May 2018, Bosma directed Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin to investigate whether Jordan illegally had a commercial building connected to the wastewater system without paying a $5,000 system access and tap fee.
Griffin, in his investigation report, claimed Jordon had told him the city wasn’t authorized to charge the $5,000 fee because a list provided by federal grant writers to the city proved the sewer connection to his property was paid for by a grant. The city has received nearly $10 million in federal and state funding for constructing the wastewater system.
The city has maintained that most of this funding covers construction costs for owners of residential properties, not commercial owners. Gordon, who also represents Jordan, has claimed the city hasn’t applied this standard consistently.
“Upon information and belief, not a single one of the over forty (40) other Ingram businesses that connected without paying the $5,000 fee were subjected to an investigation by Chief Griffin,” states Gordon in an April 29 court filing.
The city manager and Tschirhart have declined to comment on the lawsuit. It’s common for government officials and their lawyers to refrain from discussing pending litigation.
Last year, the Texas Rangers and the FBI were investigating the city’s handling of wastewater grants and loans, but it’s unclear whether those investigations have closed.
Those agencies have not yet responded to requests for comment.
