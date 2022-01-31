INGRAM — A week after the county opted against refusing millions of dollars in federal funds amidst a crowd demanding it do so, city of Ingram officials have put the matter on their agenda.
Mayor Kathy Rider put the issue on the city council’s agenda at the request of Center Point resident John Sheffield, who owns a grocery store in Ingram. He and former Ingram councilmember Claud Jordan were at the Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting last week in support of the county refusing approximately $10.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The court voted against refusing the ARPA funds by a 4-1 vote. The men also were at the Ingram City Council meeting last week, where Sheffield formally asked the council to address the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.