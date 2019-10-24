The commissioners courtroom was packed Wednesday as the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Committee discussed the idea of working with a nonprofit to help with animal adoptions and shelter funding.
Many who attended Wednesday’s meeting came to talk about KCAS’s new hours and new volunteer policy, which the county commissioners voted for early last week. The new hours eliminate the Saturday schedule and add new rules for volunteers.
Even though some discussion about the new policies shined through while the committee pondered a potential agreement with an unspecified 501(c)(3) organization, the committee did not talk about the matter specifically, because it was not on the agenda.
That’s the law, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, the liaison commissioner for the committee.
“We will follow the agenda very strictly at the meeting,” Letz said. “I don’t think that’s the way we should do it, but that’s what we’re going to have to do today. ... I personally like feedback — the whole group likes feedback — from members that are here.”
The audience met many of the committee’s comments with a rush of nearly indiscernible comments.
“How do we let you understand how critically important this is to us?” said one audience member.
“The Democrats are doing it, why aren’t the Republicans?” called out another — referring to giving out free spaying and neutering — as voices around her rose.
“Do you want to have a meeting or do you want me to close the meeting and just have another one in February?” Letz said at one point as the conversation was drowned out by chatter. “I’m trying to explain to you how we work. ... We’re getting way off target.”
The committee was in agreement that they want the county to work with a nonprofit organization to help get more pets adopted and saved from euthanasia, help spay and neuter animals and possibly even help the shelter with funding for animal care.
“We justify doing pet adoptions in that it may help rabies control,” Letz said, adding that adoption is not the primary role of KCAS, and some counties don’t even have adoptions. “We’re pushing as far as we can with the budget and the resources we have.”
The nonprofit could make up for what the county can’t accomplish, Letz said.
The nonprofit does not necessarily exist yet, but the county is hoping to get the idea in motion and attract proposals by bringing public awareness to the need, Letz said in a later interview.
“We have a larger need than most counties our size for whatever reason,” Letz said. “We have a bunch of irresponsible people in this community, which is unfortunate, but they don’t take care of their animals properly.”
Letz said that he’s preliminarily talked with someone already, but he doesn’t actually know when an agreement could be pulled together with them or with anyone — it could be three months or a year.
One woman in the audience suggested bringing back the Saturday hours while they wait for the agreement with a nonprofit. The committee will talk about the idea during the next meeting, which will take place in January. At that time they also will discuss feral cats.
(2) comments
One can look to neighboring Kendall Co. as an analogue and predictive model for Kerr County. Kendall County was once a sleepy rural community, dominated by old ranching families. The old bulls that ran the county did an OK job when the county was small, and the emphasis in governing was the maintenance of county roads and law enforcement. As the County grew, the old bulls were not qualified to cope with growth and did not understand the shifting culture caused by folks moving in from out of state. They thought the county was their personal property, and began to play fast and loose with the massive increase in tax revenues. They were pitifully ineffective managers, and the county was in turmoil until each and every one was replaced.
They actually did it. Local Dems actually showed up and got involved in a local issue, and took a stand, a tough stand. There must be some organizing force at work here, and I want to extend a very heartfelt thanks to the organizers. Kerr County needs a legitimate political opposition, as the GOB has run roughshod over this county and the local Republican Party for far too long. Keep up the good work and follow the money. As a note to the Kerr County Republican Party, I suggest you guys check the political wind direction and start to make some changes. This story seems like a good argument for term limits, and you have been put on notice that local opposition has taken root.
