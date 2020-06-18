A Kerrville woman convicted of forgery and vehicle theft in 2005 was jailed for the third time in Kerr County on suspicion of possessing a felony drug.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Chastity Lynn Neugent on June 11 and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes meth. She was released the next day on a $3,500 bond.
Neugent, born in 1980, was last arrested in February on a felony theft accusation, but it appears prosecutors didn’t pursue that charge. She was jailed in April 2019 and October 2019, having been accused each time of possessing less than 1 gram of meth. Neugent has since been indicted on two meth-possession charges and has a jury trial tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28. She was given a court-ordered mental health assessment last June, but the records are sealed.
Neugent’s vehicle theft and forgery convictions were out of Travis County, and the penalties were not immediately available.
