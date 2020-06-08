An Ingram ex-con with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to 14 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine last year.
Joseph Glenn Paine, born 1992, appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on May 21 and was convicted of delivering 1-4 grams of meth. He pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea deal between his appointed attorney, Doyle Weaver, and the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke. Paine was given 353 days of jail credit due to time spent awaiting trial in the Kerr County jail.
Glenn was in the county jail as of June 8, and he may be there for awhile, as the Texas prison system has been closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.
Glenn was indicted last year following an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenn has been arrested 19 times since 2010, according to jail records.
His last period of incarceration began in 2017, when he received concurrent sentences totaling 18 months in state jail for possessing less than 1 gram of meth, burglary of a building and evading arrest with a previous conviction. In that case, he was sent to a lockdown drug rehab facility run by the Texas Department of Corrections.
Over the last 10 years, Glenn has pleaded no contest or guilty to evading arrest three times, bail jumping twice, failing to identify a fugitive, driving with a suspended license, not wearing a seatbelt twice, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, driving without insurance, burglary of a building twice, class B misdemeanor theft twice, violating a burn ban, tampering with a governmental record, unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a vehicle and criminal trespassing.
