Greystone Academy, the military academy prep school at Schreiner University, will move to the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville for the 2020-21 school year.
The move was announced earlier this week and formally ends the 16-year relationship between Schreiner and Greystone.
“For Greystone, the easy part of the academy process is getting these students their nomination and appointment, and the hard part is to keep them at the academies for four years so they can graduate and earn their commission as an officer,” said retired Navy Commander David Bailey, who has led the Greystone program and will continue to do so in Arkansas.
“Greystone is not a one-year academy prep program, but rather a life-long commitment to these leaders ensuring they succeed,” Bailey said. “Over the past 16 years, of all the Greystone students who have entered the academies, 94% graduate and go on to serve and lead.”
Bailey said the move was necessary due to the increasing cost of tuition at Schreiner.
Greystone has both a one-year and a new four-year program for students planning a career in military leadership. The one-year program is a college-level academy preparatory school that prepares candidates for nomination, appointment and success at one of the five U.S. service academies: the Military Academy at West Point, New York; the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut; or the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
The new four-year program is for University of Ozarks students enrolled in either the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, Navy Baccalaureate Degree Completion Program, United States Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Class, Coast Guard Scholars Program, Officer Candidate School or who are veterans. All programs potentially lead students to not only earning their bachelor’s degree, but ultimately a commission as an officer in the Armed Forces.
Greystone is best known for its success with academy candidates who aspire to earn their nomination and appointment to one of the five federal service academies. For those seeking their academy appointments, the Greystone motto is “Academy Preparation, University Education,” which reflects its unique level of academy preparation. It is the only academy prep school in the nation affiliated with a four-year, fully accredited university.
Over the course of the last 16 years, Greystone has helped more than 475 young men and women to realize their dream of military service as academy trained and educated leaders.
