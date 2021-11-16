More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA. 

Dogs received free vaccinations against distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza and two types of adenovirus, while cats were vaccinated against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia. The vaccines were sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford in Kerrville. Some pets also were microchipped. 

