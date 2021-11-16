Volunteers who helped vaccinate more than 200 animals this past Saturday included, from left, David Goodnight, Kayla White, Stevie Sheriff, Michele McBryde, John Hall and Bobby Blumrich in the back row. In the front row, from left, is Kaitlyn Blumrich, Jennifer Sergent, Hanna Carne, Judy Jackson, Joey Lynch and Karen Guerriero.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
Volunteers who helped vaccinate more than 200 animals this past Saturday included, from left, David Goodnight, Kayla White, Stevie Sheriff, Michele McBryde, John Hall and Bobby Blumrich in the back row. In the front row, from left, is Kaitlyn Blumrich, Jennifer Sergent, Hanna Carne, Judy Jackson, Joey Lynch and Karen Guerriero.
More than 200 cats and dogs were vaccinated on Saturday by volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive and the Hill Country SPCA.
Dogs received free vaccinations against distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza and two types of adenovirus, while cats were vaccinated against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia. The vaccines were sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford in Kerrville. Some pets also were microchipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.