Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association is gearing up for its 36th Annual Fundraiser.
This years dinner, auction and dance will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, with a theme of Ho’oilina “Legacy” Luau.
Britt Ballenger will provide entertainment.
“The fundraiser helps benefit our county and district kids by raising money for scholarships,” a spokesman for the HCDJLA said in a press release. “To date, we have given more than $1,000,000 in collegiate scholarships.”
Tickets for the event are $150 per couple and are available at www.hcdjls.org or at the following locations: Balser’s Northside Automotive, Double L Ranch and Wildlife Feed, Back 40, Kerrville Ranch and Pet.
Everyone who purchases a ticket to the event will be eligible to win one of the following: $10,000 Visa gift card, $2,500 Ashley Furniture voucher, $1,500 Texas coast trip, $1,000 Mini Mart gas card, $500 flat top griddle package.
Visit www.hcdjls.org for other ways to participate in the upcoming event to benefit local youth.
