Amanda Baehre is a seventh grade English teacher at Hal Peterson Middle School. This is her fifth year teaching, all at KISD, and she is a graduate of Tivy High School. She is in the center of the photo with the check.
Hunter Miller is the Challenge Lab teacher at Tally Elementary School, posing with his principal, Gena Robertson. The Challenge Lab offers hands-on STEM experiences for students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Miller is also a Student Council sponsor at Tally and has eight years of experience in teaching, four with KISD.
Sarah Koenig is the Challenge Lab teacher at Nimitz Elementary School. Challenge Lab offers hands-on STEM experiences for all students, grades kindergarten through fifth. This is her sixth year with KISD.
Dana Dunagan teaches Early Childhood Special Education at the Early Childhood Center. She has 25 years of experience in education, with 18 of those years at KISD.
Dana Gruver teaches history at Tivy High School. He has 16 years in teaching, all with KISD. He also coaches athletics at Hal Peterson Middle School.
Joseph Johnson teaches science at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School. This is his fifth year with KISD.
Mary Johnson teaches music at Starkey Elementary School. With a total of 27 years of teaching experience, she has been with KISD for five years.
Scott Carlson teaches fifth grade math at Tom Daniels Elementary. He has eight years experience in teaching and has been with KISD for four years.
Eight teachers with the Kerrville Independent School District were chosen as Teachers of the Year by their campuses, and the Kerrville Public School Foundation awarded them $1,000 each for their efforts.
