The latest Texas Department of Transportation Road Condition map shows the entire county with ice or snow covered roadways at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Unless it is an absolute emergency, do not travel.
Emergency crews may not be able to respond to you.
Roadways are dangerous and will remain icy and snow covered through Friday morning at the earliest.
Loop 534 remains completely closed at Sidney Baker Street.
Roadways with steep inclines are impassable in most cases.
Snow is in the forecast off and on through sunset.
Latest road conditions can be found at:
