Highway road conditions map

Map shows icy roads across the entire county with many locations reported as closed or impassable.

 TXDOT

The latest Texas Department of Transportation Road Condition map shows the entire county with ice or snow covered roadways at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Unless it is an absolute emergency, do not travel.  

Emergency crews may not be able to respond to you.

Roadways are dangerous and will remain icy and snow covered through Friday morning at the earliest.

Loop 534 remains completely closed at Sidney Baker Street.

Roadways with steep inclines are impassable in most cases.

Snow is in the forecast off and on through sunset.

Latest road conditions can be found at:

www.drivetexas.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.