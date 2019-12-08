The Kerrville Fire Department has a new engine, and with it comes the hope that it will keep firemen safe and serve the community well, said Kerrville resident Amanda Goodman.
“(I hope) it protects the guys, for them to be able to get the job done efficiently to save people’s belongings, save their lives,” said Goodman, who is married to a fireman. “It’s an important truck. Any time you get a new engine, you have high expectations and we just want to make sure that everyone continues to stay safe.”
Goodman attended a “Wash Down and Push In” ceremony on Saturday where the new engine was blessed by Rev. Bert Baetz from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church,
washed with a deck gun, and pushed into its new home: Fire Station 2. The tradition is 100 years old, according to Fire Chief Dannie Smith.
“It began in the day of the horse-drawn apparatus,” Smith said. “Horses were unbridled from their hand-pumper, the pumper was washed down and pushed into the station by the firemen in preparation for the next call.”
The new engine, a 2019 Sutphen Monarch pumper, is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per minute.
“It’s just an exciting time,” Smith said. “(The firemen) are looking forward to the latest and greatest of equipment.”
The truck cost $575,000 and was purchased from the Sutphen Corporation — an emergency vehicle manufacturer — on Nov. 23. It was paid for out of the city’s capital replacement fund.
The capital replacement fund is used to replace capital items that cost more than $5,000 and have a useful life greater than one year. The money for the new truck was saved up for over a period of several years, and no debt was involved in the purchase, according to Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the city.
The pumper will take on the name of KFD Engine 2. With its addition, Engine 5 will formally retire. Engine 5 was scheduled to be replaced after 15 years.
“It’s been a very good truck,” said Steven Boyd, battalion chief. “It went on a whole lot of calls, so it will be missed.”
The old engine has served the Kerrville community for 18 years. During its time in service, Engine 5 has recorded nearly 82,616 miles and 6,031 hours of service.
