Community members gather to collect free food, haircuts, shoes for the children and social services last year in San Antonio at the Convoy of Hope event. The convoy will be in Kerrville 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, in the parking lot at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. (Courtesy photo)
Kerrville’s Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts’ parking lot will be the site of Convoy of Hope, a multiple-church event that will bring food, shoes, haircuts and more to local residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Convoy of Hope is sponsored by the South Texas Assemblies of God Ministries, led by Tim Barker, a minister from San Antonio. They are partnering with Sole Mission, which has responded to many natural disasters and underprivileged communities around the country to offer free new shoes to children at no charge. The whole event is open to the public and free to all, and supplies will be given out until they are all gone.
