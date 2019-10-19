Camp CAMP, a local outdoors camp for people with special needs, is hosting a free event for the community today in celebration of its 40th year.
The event, called CAMPfest, gives families the opportunity to tour the property, learn about resources and get their questions about the camp answered. For prospective campers and their siblings, there will be classic camp activities such as archery, outdoor cooking and crafts, according to their website.
The website states there will also be a petting zoo, a caricature artist, a bounce house and face painting. All campers must attend CAMPfest with a parent or caregiver.
A free lunch is provided noon-2 p.m. The whole event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp CAMP, 515 Skyline Dr. in Center Point.
