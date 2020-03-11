Kerrville is set to get 20 more full-time jobs this summer from a store under construction on Harper Road.
Prime Metal Buildings & Components, headquartered in Dublin, Texas, has announced it will open a 20,000 square-foot store and components shop at 854 Harper Road. The location will offer pre-engineered, bolt together metal buildings, metal building components for weld-up construction and metal roofing material, according to a company press release.
The company is described as a family owned-operated metal building and building component manufacturer and supplier that has been in business for over 20 years. The company’s goal is to fill a void in the market and deliver metal building products with exceptional quality and service, according to the release.
“We are looking forward to expanding into the Texas Hill Country and are eager to be a part of the Kerrville community,” said co-owner and COO Austin Brown in a press release. “It is our hope that by providing builders the opportunity to purchase manufacturer direct, we will be able to save them valuable time and money while supplying them with the top-quality building components they need to do their jobs efficiently.”
The Kerrville location will be the company’s first Hill Country store and its fourth retail location in Texas; others are in Dublin, Dumas and Bridgeport, according to the press release.
Prime manufactures all three of the main building components — sheets and trim, purlin, structural framing — under the Prime brand.
“Prime’s employees take pride in putting their ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ stamp on the products,” states the release. “Prime will provide a 24-hour turn-around on sheet metal and trim orders at their new Kerrville location.”
