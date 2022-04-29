The Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees has officially accepted an offer for the property owned by the district at 1607 Sidney Baker St., the site of the old Hal Peterson Middle School.
Details were not available as of press time Friday, but Superintendent Mark Foust said the deal has been struck, and a 60-day inspection period will begin immediately, followed by a 14-day closing. Buyer and price will be announced at that time.
