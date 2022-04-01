Employees, doctors, nurses and staff of Peterson Health gathered behind the hospital Friday to celebrate “crushing” COVID-19 with a chance to beat up a car that represented COVID-19. A wrecked vehicle was brought in, decorated and offered up for staff to take a whack at it with a sledge hammer, marking the first and what hospital officials said is hopefully the last annual event to commemorate the end to the battle against the two-year pandemic.
“You have done an incredible job these past two tough years,” said Cory Edmondson, CEO and president of Peterson Health. “We have been here to support you all the way and hope that the resources, support and tools we have created have indeed helped you. This is a day to celebrate our success in managing COVID-19 and to literally move forward and put COVID-19 in this car’s rear view mirror, or you can take a whack at it.”
