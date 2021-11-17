Homes priced for moderate-income families may be ready for move-in off Loop 534 by spring 2023, according to the City of Kerrville.

The single-family homes, some two stories, will be part of the new Ridgeland neighborhood along Olympic Drive and Loop 534 in northeast Kerrville. The development is near Tom Daniel’s Elementary School, Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School. Construction on infrastructure began at the site following a groundbreaking ceremony held Nov. 5.

