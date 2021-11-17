Construction of infrastructure is underway at the new Ridgeland neighborhood, where homes could be available for move-in as early as spring 2023. The project is being pitched as a workforce housing development of the sort called for in theKerrville Housing Study and Strategic Plan 2019.
Pictured at the Nov. 5 groundbreaking for the Ridgeland subdivision are, from left, Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe; city councilmembers Judy Eychner and Kim Clarkson; Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn; Lennar Vice-President of Land Acquisitions Clifton Karam; councilmembers Roman Garcia and Brenda Hughes; and Lennar Land Development Manager Josh Scates.
Homes priced for moderate-income families may be ready for move-in off Loop 534 by spring 2023, according to the City of Kerrville.
The single-family homes, some two stories, will be part of the new Ridgeland neighborhood along Olympic Drive and Loop 534 in northeast Kerrville. The development is near Tom Daniel’s Elementary School, Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School. Construction on infrastructure began at the site following a groundbreaking ceremony held Nov. 5.
