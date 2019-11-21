A 36-year-old San Antonio felon was in the county jail Thursday on suspicion of stealing a police scanner from Walmart in September.
Although a theft of this item, valued less than $100, would normally be considered a misdemeanor, the 198th District Attorney’s office is pursuing a felony theft charge against Timothy Trujillo due to his previous theft convictions. Under Texas law, a person with two or more previous theft convictions can be charged with state jail felony theft.
Trujillo was convicted of misdemeanor theft in 2013 and again in 2019, in Bexar County. According to the indictment issued in October, he has been convicted of two felonies: Possessing 1-4 grams of heroin in 2007 and family violence in 2014. The latter charge had been enhanced to a felony due to a previous conviction for family violence.
Trujillo is due to be arraigned on Dec. 2 before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. His charge is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
