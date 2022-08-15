Gold Star winners Lizzie Scales, left, and Samuel Hall, right, are presented their awards by Kerr County Commissioner Don Harris at the 2022 4-H awards banquet Saturday. The Gold Star is the highest county award a 4-H member can earn.
Outgoing 4-H council president Emma Thompson gave her final address to the crowd at the 2022 Kerr County 4-H awards banquet Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Roger Mathews
The Kerr County 4-H held its annual awards banquet, signaling the end of one year and the start of the new one. More than 100 4-H students and their families gathered in the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday.
The theme for the evening event was Mardi Gras, and dinner featured jambalaya. The awards section of the program began shortly after dinner was served, since there were so many awards to give out. Current president of the Kerr County 4-H, Emma Thompson, gave a few opening remarks, thanking all of the 4-H students, as well as their parents, for their hard work and dedication during the prior year.
