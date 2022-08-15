 The Kerr County 4-H held its annual awards banquet, signaling the end of one year and the start of the new one. More than 100 4-H students and their families gathered in the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday.

The theme for the evening event was Mardi Gras, and dinner featured jambalaya. The awards section of the program began shortly after dinner was served, since there were so many awards to give out. Current president of the Kerr County 4-H, Emma Thompson, gave a few opening remarks, thanking all of the 4-H students, as well as their parents, for their hard work and dedication during the prior year.

