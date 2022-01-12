The Kerr County Commissioners Court declined this week to allocate money for 80 more hours of paid sick leave to county staff.
County Human Resources Director Jennifer Doss requested the matter on the court’s Monday agenda. She said the court had allocated 80 hours of paid sick leave for the COVID-19-infected that expired at the end of last year, and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act allocated 80 hours of paid sick leave that expired Dec. 31, 2020. Doss asked the court to consider allocating 80 more hours in light of a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
