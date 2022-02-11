Texas Hill Country author Joanne Kukanza Easely will be on hand Saturday at a new bookstore in Kerrville to meet the public and sign copies of her novels.
Easley’s work focuses on “fiction about complicated, 20th century women,” according to the event flier. In her debut novel, “Sweet Jane,” protagonist Jane runs away at age 16 — right on time for the “Summer of Love.” Seventeen years later, Jane’s funeral catapults her back to the events that made her the woman she is. The book was released in 2020 by Black Rose Writing.
