A 33-year-old woman was in the county jail Thursday on suspicion of endangering five children and violating bond on two felony drug possession charges.
An indictment filed late last month accuses Cynthia Garza Rocha of seven felonies and one misdemeanor: using or possessing cocaine, meth and amlodipine besylate on May 23 while in charge of caring for five children, all younger than 15 years of age.
It’s not clear from court records how she came to be in charge of the children or how she’s related to them, although court records indicate one of them shares her last name, and four share the last name of a man who was indicted on charges related to the same allegations.
The man, 27-year-old Kerrville ex-con Demonshea Dakkari Morris, also was in the county jail on Thursday.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on its role in these cases, and the Kerrville Police Department also declined, citing the involvement of its special crimes unit.
Morris, who is on parole and also is accused of dealing cocaine twice in May, was in jail on bonds totaling about $235,000. Rocha was in jail on bonds of about $160,000.
Rocha, who has been jailed 27 times in Kerr County since 2002, was convicted of stealing cosmetics in 2017 and received probation on a felony theft charge. It was a felony because she had two prior misdemeanor theft convictions. She violated probation and was sentenced to a year in state jail last year. She’s pleaded guilty to assault, resisting arrest, 10 counts of failing to abate a public nuisance, criminal trespassing and refusing to stop and render aid to a pedestrian she ran over with a car.
Morris, who has been arrested 17 times since 2009 in Kerr County, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Nov. 12, 2015, for two burglaries. He’s accused of violating parole. He has several misdemeanor traffic convictions and a misdemeanor theft conviction.
