The city library will host a free event on Saturday morning featuring two guest speakers who will offer presentations on the craft and business of writing.
Michael Noll, Writers’ League of Texas program director, will offer a presentation on strategies for solving problems of character, scene, plot and structure. He also will provide practical tips to help improve writing skills.
Becka Oliver, WLT executive director, will offer a presentation about the business side of publishing. She will talk about the best practices for querying agents and how the process works — from query, to submission, to publishing deal to publication. She hasmore than 16 years of experience working in the book industry.
The program will conclude with a question and answer session and a chance to learn more about the Writers’ League of Texas and its offerings.
This event is free and open to the public and will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., in the first-floor meeting room.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274 or visit the library’s website at www.bhmlibrary.org.
