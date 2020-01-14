There was plenty of activity during Monday night’s Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting, but it was a light legislative agenda for the board.
The board began the evening by recognizing the outstanding achievements of various programs in the district, including Tivy High School’s athletic teams.
The 2019 Tivy varsity volleyball and football teams were recognized for their outstanding seasons. The students in attendance representing their teams were all examples of dedication, commitment and hard work, in and out of the classroom.
It was also board appreciation month student representatives from the district’s schools took the time to thank the seven board members.
“KISD is strong, upholding students for so long, because of you we are the best, absolutely better than the rest. Because of you we have gained the highest respect. With your support who knows what greatness will be next. KISD is the reason we are here. Tivy Fight loud and clear.”
NEW CLASSES COMING
During the regular meeting, Board members unanimously approved the addition of 23 courses to Tivy High School’sl course catalog. The classes are part of the Texas state Career and Technical Education Programs and designed to offer students options in their education and career paths. The classes will be phased in over time as teachers are trained and materials purchased. The always popular robotics, cybersecurity and aviation classes are expected to peak students' interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS
Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Human Resources, Wade Ivy presented the proposed 2020-2021 school calendar to the board. A majority of teachers and faculty agreed to extending the school year through June 4 in exchange for the week of Thanksgiving off. Usually low student attendance on Monday and Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving Day makes this a reasonable accommodation. If the calendar is approved, Tivy High graduation for the class of 2021 will take place on June 7.
OTHER ITEMS
BT Wilson will need a new roof and the board approved the $85,000 budget amendment that will cover the cost of the work.
New Xerox machines will be delivered to the campuses. The district will get 45 new machines, saving the district $1,500 per month.
According to Texas House Bill 1143 KISD may no longer prohibit a person, including a school employee, who holds a license to carry a handgun from transporting or storing a handgun or other firearm or ammunition in a locked, privately owned motor vehicle in the school parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.