Jeremy Walther, owner and operator of Pint & Plow and head of the Kerrville Urban Trails System, introduces the new, four-panel art work that was installed on the Kerrville Daily Times's building, Wednesday, March 9.
Carlina Villapando-Daughtery, publisher for the Kerrville Daily Times, thanks the KUTS and H-E-B for the four-panel artwork that was installed on the Jefferson Street side of the Times' building, Wednesday, March 9.
Michael Bailey, the artist, left, Carla Villapando-Daughtery, publisher of the Kerrville Daily Times, Jeremy Walther, head of KUTS and owner of Pint & Plow and Gregg Nichols, general manager of the H-E-B on Main Street, pose in front of the plaque explaining the four-panel artwork installed on Wednesday, March 9.
A four-panel work of art was unveiled at The Kerrville Daily Times newspaper building, 429 Jefferson St., on Wednesday. The artwork, created by Michael Bailey under the direction of Jeremy Walther, shows the development of Kerrville over the years from bare land to the current development of the city.
Gregg Nichols, general manager of the H-E-B on Main Street and Jeannette Bocock, a part of the management team at that same store, were on hand to represent their company, who funded the project. Members from the Kerrville city council, the mayor, local dignitaries and The Times employees were also on hand. Walther opened the ceremony with a few words about the artwork and was followed by Joe Herring, “Kerrville’s premier storyteller,” according to Walther, and Carlina Villalpando-Daughtery, publisher of The Times, thanked the crowd for coming and the Kerrville Urban Trails System and Walther for allowing the project to be displayed on the newspaper building.
