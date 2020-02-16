Kerr County Sheriff Rusy Hierholzer has made it clear that he’s not endorsing anyone to succeed him — a point he hammered home on Saturday night.
In a 7:04 p.m. Facebook post, Hierholzer wrote:
“I feel after the events of the last 24 hours, I must speak out,” Hierholzer wrote. “Politics is ugly. I told the public that I would NOT endorse any candidate for my position. I know and have visited with all of the candidates. I know good points and I know some not so good points with each (in my opinion). That is why I chose not to endorse. I believe that all of them should have the right to use any of their past experiences to their benefit, but please do not attempt to make the public believe that is an endorsement from me. I wish them all the best as we go into the final stages of this campaign.”
Early voting for the Republican primary begins on Tuesday and there are five candidates competing for the opportunity to run in the November election against Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.
Last week, Carol Twiss shared a campaign ad on her Facebook page that featured a letter that Hierholzer had written to her in 2017 expressing his confidence in her. Twiss is a career deputy with the sheriff’s department, rising through the ranks to captain, and is the highest-ranking member of the department to run to replace Hierholzer.
It is unclear if Hierholzer’s post was directly about Twiss’ post, which features a photo of Hierholzer’s handwritten comments. In Twiss’ own Facebook post there’s no mention of endorsement.
Candidate Eli Garcia is a sergeant and currently the public information officer with the department, and has only worked under Hierholzer. Candidate Eddie Tommy Hill works a corrections deputy in the department and has worked with Hierholzer for decades.
In a statement on his Facebook page, Larry Leitha thanked Hierholzer for his “clarification” on the matter.
Of course, earning an endorsement from the retiring Hierholzer, who has served for 20 years, would be a coup for any candidate. During interviews with the five Republican candidates, all said they wouldn’t run against Hierholzer if he had chosen to run for another term.
During a Feb. 6 candidates forum at Schreiner University, Hierholzer made it clear that he was not endorsing a successor before he moderated the candidate.
