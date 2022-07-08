A 36-year-old Kerrville man convicted in 2014 of sexually touching an underage girl and attempting to sexually assault another girl has been sentenced to three years in prison for failing to abide by sex offender registration requirements.
Charles Marshall Burgin III had already pleaded guilty to violating the registration requirements, having been given a chance last year to avoid prison when he accepted a plea deal for 10 years probation with the 198th District Attorney’s Office. But the DA’s office filed a motion in May accusing Burgin of violating probation.
