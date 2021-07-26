Two Kerrville residents are dead after their vehicles collided on Texas 16 between Kerrville and Fredericksburg.
Kayla Maughan, 27, was in a minivan with her husband and two children about 9:12 p.m. July 24, when their northbound vehicle struck an oncoming pickup driven by David Rodrigues, 38, according to a Monday press release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Following the collision in the 3000 block of Texas 16, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Carl Schoessow pronounced Maughan and Rodrigues dead on scene, and the husband and children were taken by air to hospitals in San Antonio, according to the release.
