FREDERICKSBURG — Meals for Vets, a flagship program of the nonprofit organization Honor Veterans Now, has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The money will be used to fund meals for veterans under the age of 60 living in Texas who are struggling financially.
This is the second year Meals for Vets has received a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.
An award ceremony was held by the Texas Veterans Commission earlier this month at the Capitol building in Austin, where HVN’s unique veteran program was recognized as a 2019-20 funding cycle grant recipient.
“It is a great honor to receive support from a highly respected veteran service agency like the Texas Veterans Commission,” said Tom Wollny, founder and CEO of Meals for Vets and Honor Veterans Now. “The $500,000 grant from the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance affords us the opportunity to reach more veterans than ever before, including a rapidly growing number of student veterans who need and deserve our help in order to reach their academic goals and achieve a better quality of life. We strive to help our veterans thrive.”
According to a 2015 study published in Public Health Nutrition, 25% of veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan report problems being able to acquire food for themselves and their families. In the fight against food insecurity in the veteran population under age 60 in Texas, MFV has provided more than 140,000 meals since its founding in 2015.
“I served 12 years and two combat tours in Iraq,” said an Army veteran who received meals through the program. “Recently, I went 29 days without eating a nutritious meal due to depression and PTSD. The Veteran Service Officer in Kerrville recommended Meals for Vets. Now I eat five healthy meals a week for free.”
Honor Veterans Now, the parent organization for the Meals for Vets program, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 in Fredericksburg by Wollny, U.S. Air Force, Korea War veteran.
MFV’s primary mission is to provide daily, nutritious meals to veterans under age 60 who have little or no income and are battling food insecurity and hunger.
The HVN/MFV office is located in Fredericksburg, however the organization can serve qualifying veterans in all 254 Texas counties. Meals for Vets is funded by local, state and national grants, as well as donations from individuals and organizations.
