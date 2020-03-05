Polls closed Tuesday in the Republican and Democratic primary elections, and although the conclusions of the uncontested races were, by their nature, forgone, the presumed will of the people was heard in the lack of challengers, and a handful of future officeholders moved closer to being sworn in.
Republicans nominated by their party who are expected to take local office next year with no challengers in the general election include:
- Jackie “JD” Dowdy, incumbent, county clerk
- Harley David Belew, incumbent, Precinct 1 county commissioner
- Jonathan Letz, incumbent, Precinct 3 commissioner
- Tommy Rodriguez, incumbent, precinct 1 constable
- Kyle Schneider, incumbent, Precinct 2 constable
- Paul A. Gonzales, new to public office, Precinct 3 constable
- John Elliot, incumbent, Republican Party chairman
- Heather Stebbins, incumbent, county attorney
- Lucy Wilke, incumbent, 216th district attorney
- Stephen Harpold, new to public office, 198th district attorney
- Albert D. “Pat” Pattillo III, new to public office, 216th district judge
Aside from party chairman, there were no local races in which Democrats participated. Uncontested candidate Barbara Veldhuizen was the uncontested candidate for local party chairman.
Voters made their voices heard on a number of Democratic and Republican propositions on matters including whether to move the Alamo cenotaph, whether to provide Medicare-style healthcare for all, and other highly partisan matters. Poll results on the propositions can be read at https://bit.ly/32O71Ka, and descriptions of the propositions can be read at https://bit.ly/3cwar8Q and https://bit.ly/2uS5VAP.
