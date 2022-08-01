Three people were jailed Saturday on suspicion of smuggling people not authorized to be in the country.
Raymond Shawn Roscoe, 21, of Schertz, and Edward Mathias Mertins, 45, of San Antonio, were each accused by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office of two counts of human smuggling, and the Texas Department of Public Safety accused Talia Kiora Fobbs, 23, of Pearland, of three counts of human smuggling. Each human smuggling count is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
