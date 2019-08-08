It’s a chance to learn about the importance of caring for yourself, especially as you age.
As part of its ongoing efforts to educate the public about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, The Center for Fitness, 1407 Water St., will play host to a pair of luncheons, including one on Thursday, that stress the benefits of chiropractic care and how fitness can play a role in prolonging life.
And one of the best parts of the event? Free lunch.
Today’s seminar, which runs from noon to 1 p.m., will feature chiropractor Dr. Kesley Jones, a board-certified chiropractic acupuncturist, who will speak about a variety of treatments from cupping, manipulations, electrical stimulation, ultrasound, and physical rehabilitation.
Jones is the founder of Kerr County Chiropractic in Kerrville.
“We benefit because we learn about the body as part of their presentation and about the medical treatment options in our area,” said Kathy Hall of The Center For Fitness.
From 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dr. Len Kravitz, the program coordinator of exercise science and a professor at the University of New Mexico, will speak on longevity. His discussion will focus on the characteristics, behaviors, and lifestyles of people who live long and high-quality lives.
Both sessions are free and open the public. Lunches will be provided. To reserve a seat, contact The Center for Fitness at 257-7070, or drop by to sign up at 1407 Water Street.
