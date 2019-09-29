The warm and humid weather madness continues across the Hill Country Monday and Tuesday.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible each day with high temperatures around 90 degrees Monday. Models show this activity hit and miss in nature. Rain is not a guarantee.
Monday night offers plenty of humidity and very warm temperatures. Lows end up in the lower to middle 70s again. Late night streamer showers are possible through mid - morning Tuesday.
Clouds start the day off Tuesday. Spotty showers and storms are possible again Tuesday. Highs warm to near 89 degrees. 90 is possible if we can get more sunshine.
Mostly cloudy skies redevelop Tuesday night. It may be a degree or two cooler with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with isolated to widely scattered storms possible. Highs top out in the lower 90s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
